JUST IN: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Resigning After Caucus Mess

The chairman of the Iowa Democratic party is stepping down.

Per the Des Moines Register, Troy Price is resigning from his position after last week’s mess of a caucus:

“While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult. Therefore, I will resign as chair of the Iowa Democratic Party effective upon the election of my replacement,” Price said in a letter to the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee

Price came into the national spotlight after the caucuses and the complaints about all the problems that arose.

Last week he said in remarks to reporters, “The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable. As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”

Earlier today the IDP said it accepted requests from both the Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg campaigns for a limited recanvassing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]