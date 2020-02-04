The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from last night’s caucuses, and party chair Troy Price faced a serious grilling from reporters on what the hell happened Monday night.

Price said, “The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable. As chair of the party, I apologize deeply for this.”

He said they hit a “stumbling block on the back end of the reporting of the data” and emphasized that the 62 percent of the vote they’re releasing now — showing a narrow lead for Pete Buttigieg — they have confirmed as accurate.

Price took a few questions, and one reporter immediately kicked things off by asking, “How can anyone trust you now?”

“We have been working day and night to make sure these results are accurate,” Price said. “The one thing I will say is that the underlying data, the raw data is secure. It was always secure. This was a coding error in one of the pieces on the back end. The raw data is secure. And I can assure Iowa ans of that.”

Another reporter asked if he’s concerned about Iowa losing its first-in-the-nation status as a result of this mess.

“This is a conversation that happens every four years, there’s no doubt that conversation will take place again,” Price said. “Right now, my focus is making sure we get these results out. We are going to continue to do that, we will have the results out as soon as we can.”

