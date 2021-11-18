JUST IN: Judge in Rittenhouse Trial BANS MSNBC From Courtroom Following Incident with Jury

Judge Bruce Schroeder announced Thursday that MSNBC reporters will no longer be allowed inside of the courtroom amid the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The ban comes after someone claiming to be a producer for NBC News was “taken into custody” after they were suspected of “trying to photograph jurors,” according to the Kenosha Police Department.

“The jury in this case is being transported from a different location in a bus with windows covered so that they aren’t exposed to anything on one side or the other, or interest in the case. So I’m going to call it a sealed bus. And that’s been done every day, and then they are brought here to this building,” Schroeder explained.

“Last evening, a person who identified himself as James G. Morrison, and who claimed that he was a producer with NBC News, employed by MSNBC … the police when they stopped him because he was following in the distance … and went through a red light, they pulled him over and inquired what was going on and he gave that information.”

Morrison allegedly told police he was instructed to follow the jury bus by his boss in New York, identified as Irene Byon.

The person was reportedly attempting to take photographs of the jurors, but according to the KPD, no pictures of any jurors were actually taken by the individual.

“This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is,” Schroeder said, adding, “But absolutely, it would go without much thinking that someone who is following a jury bus, that is a very serious, extremely serious matter, and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

Schroeder then revealed that he has “instructed that no one from MSNBC News will be permitted in this building for the duration,” also sharing that those contacted at MSNBC had not heard of Morrison.

According to Kenosha News, however, “Channel 5 Chicago (NBC) confirmed that an NBC producer was the party involved Thursday morning.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter has also shared a statement from NBC News on the incident:

“Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them,” it reads. “We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

