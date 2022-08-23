JUST IN: Judge Sentences Nancy Pelosi’s DUI Husband to 5 Days in Jail — But He’ll Only Serve One Day of Community Service

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and was spared further jail time.

Pelosi, who was arrested in Napa County for DUI in May, was credited with two days served in jail and two days for good behavior. He will serve the remaining day of his sentence in a court work program. Pelosi was not present in court as his lawyer entered the guilty plea on his behalf. Pelosi initially pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

Additionally, Pelosi was sentenced to three years of probation and is required to complete a three-month DUI course. He will have to pay court fees and fines worth $1,723 and pay administration fees of $150.

The DUI incident resulted in a car crash with another vehicle. Pelosi had a blood alcohol content of .082 percent, which is just over the 0.08 percent limit in California. The crash caused injuries to the other driver who, according to the Associated Press, “reported pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder, and neck the day after the crash. He said he also had headaches.”

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley explained why Pelosi was not charged with felonies.

“So his injuries were there and certainly a result of the crash but not the kind of injuries that we see in a felony case like lacerated livers or disfiguring lacerations or broken bones or coma,” she said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com