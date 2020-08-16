Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been summoned to Capitol Hill what House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is describing as an “urgent” hearing next Monday, Aug. 24. The hearing comes amid a widespread outcry over a variety of moves made by his administration which have slowed down the U.S. mail — moves which have drawn more scrutiny ahead of an election expected to have many ballots cast by mail.

In a letter to DeJoy on Sunday morning, Maloney called out “startling new revelations” about the work of DeJoy — a big contributor and fundraiser to President Donald Trump.

“Over the past several weeks, there have been startling new revelations about the scope and gravity of operational changes you are implementing at hundreds of postal facilities without consulting adequately with Congress, the Postal Regulatory Commission, or the Board of Governors,” Maloney wrote. “Your testimony is particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country—as well as President Trump’s explicit admission last week that he has been blocking critical coronavirus funding for the Postal Service in order to impair mail-in voting efforts for the upcoming elections in November.”

DeJoy has taken a serious of cost-cutting measures which have resulted in dramatic mail slowdowns. Among other maneuvers, DeJoy’s administration has pulled mailboxes across the country, and removed high-speed mail sorting machines.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]