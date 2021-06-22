JUST IN: Republicans Block Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Legislation

The Senate voted on Tuesday to advance debate on voting rights legislation, but it tanked after being blocked by Republicans.

Senators voted 50-50 (falling short of the 60 required) on beginning debate over the For the People Act, voting rights legislation pushed by many Democrats.

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) came out against that bill and offered his own compromise proposal.

Manchin said earlier Tuesday that he would be voting to advance debate, again touting his compromise offer, lamenting that Republicans have “refused to allow debate of this legislation despite the reasonable changes made.”

Sen. Manchin statement on his plan to vote yes on the motion to proceed to debate on S. 1: “Unfortunately, my Republican colleagues refused to allow debate of this legislation despite the reasonable changes made to focus the bill on the core issues facing our democracy” pic.twitter.com/dFvev1yj9z — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) June 22, 2021

