JUST IN: Republicans Block Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Legislation

By Josh FeldmanJun 22nd, 2021, 6:24 pm
 

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

The Senate voted on Tuesday to advance debate on voting rights legislation, but it tanked after being blocked by Republicans.

Senators voted 50-50 (falling short of the 60 required) on beginning debate over the For the People Act, voting rights legislation pushed by many Democrats.

Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) came out against that bill and offered his own compromise proposal.

Manchin said earlier Tuesday that he would be voting to advance debate, again touting his compromise offer, lamenting that Republicans have “refused to allow debate of this legislation despite the reasonable changes made.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac