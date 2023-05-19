JUST IN: Trump Election Crimes Indictments Likely Coming In August, DA’s Letter Signals

A new letter from election crimes prosecutor Fani Willis signals indictments of ex-President Donald Trump are likely coming in August.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia — seen by many as a significant legal threat to Trump — appears poised to unseal indictments in August, according to The New York Times:

The Georgia prosecutor leading an investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his allies has taken the unusual step of announcing remote work days for most of her staff during the first three weeks of August, asking judges in a downtown Atlanta courthouse not to schedule trials for part of that time as she prepares to bring charges in the inquiry. The moves suggest that Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is expecting a grand jury to unseal indictments during that time period. Ms. Willis outlined the remote work plan and made the request to judges in a letter sent on Thursday to 21 Fulton County officials, including the chief county judge, Ural Glanville, and the sheriff, Pat Labat. “Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Judicial Complex safe during this time,” wrote Ms. Willis, who has already asked the F.B.I. to help with security in and around the courthouse. Ms. Willis had said in a previous letter that any charges related to the Trump investigation would come in the grand jury term that runs from July 11 to Sept. 1. Her letter on Thursday appears to offer more specificity on timing.

The grand jury probe burst into the spotlight in February when jury foreperson Emily Kohrs went on a bit of a media blitz that seemed to tease trouble ahead for Trump — which sparked an angry response from Trump and criticism from media figures.

