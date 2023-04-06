New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said even after his indictment, ex-President Donald Trump is most worried about the Georgia election crimes case, while his legal team is sweating the classified documents investigation.

In addition to the , Trump is also facing Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

In an interview with The Morning‘s Dave Leonhardt, Haberman — who is considered experts on Trump with deep experience reporting on the subject and a network of Trumpworld sources that give her up-to-the-minute insights — said even after the indictments, Trump is more worried about Georgia, and his team is more worried about the documents case:

David: My instinct is that this indictment may make an indictment in one of the other cases — the investigations into Trump’s actions in Georgia after the 2020 election, his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack and his handling of classified documents — more likely. After all, one of the issues apparently giving pause to prosecutors was the idea that they would be the first ever to indict an ex-president. That potential barrier is gone. Nobody can know what will happen in those other cases, but does that basic dynamic seem correct? Maggie: You raise a point some lawyers have raised privately. All the prosecutors were concerned about being first with a historical precedent. And now there is a broken seal of sorts. That said, Republicans who dislike Trump are saying privately they wish this case wasn’t first because they view it as more trivial than the others. David: Is there one of those other investigations that most worries Trumpworld? Maggie: Georgia has bothered Trump personally for a while, possibly because there are tapes of him telling officials to find votes. Some of his aides are very worried about the documents investigation that the Justice Department has. It’s a clearer-cut issue, and a federal judge overseeing grand jury matters showed in a recent ruling that she’s taking the government’s claims seriously.

Haberman has also been one of the few voices — along with clinical psychologist and ex-presidential niece Mary Trump — pushing back against the narrative that Trump relishes his indictment and arrest.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com