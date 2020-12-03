With President Donald Trump’s term winding down to its final weeks, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah has resigned from her post.

According to the Washington Post, the 31-year-old Farah is stepping down after three-and-a-half years working in the administration, where she also worked as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, the chief spokesperson at the Pentagon. Her departure is a not-so-subtle recognition that Trump will not be president after Jan. 20 when the incoming administration of President Joe Biden takes over.

In her resignation letter, which she delivered Thursday, Farah called her time in the administration “the honor of a lifetime” and described herself as “deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure.”

Farah had reportedly been planning to leave the White House before the election, the Post reports, and is looking to launch a new consulting firm.

This story is developing.

