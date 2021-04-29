Kamala Harris: ‘I Don’t Think America is a Racist Country’ BUT…

Vice President Kamala Harris said “I don’t think America is a racist country,” but addressed racism in both U.S. history and today, as well as the threat of white supremacist terrorism.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, host George Stephanopoulos asked the VP to respond to part of Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address before Congress, during which Scott declared that “America is not a racist country.”

“Senator Tim Scott said last night that America is not a racist country,” Stephanopoulos said, and asked “Do you agree with that, and what do you make of his warning against fighting discrimination with more discrimination?”

“I believe that we need to come up, well first of all, no I don’t think America is a racist country,” Harris said. “But we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country, and it’s existence today.”

The veep went on to praise President Biden for “always having the ability and the courage, frankly, to speak the truth about it. He spoke what we know from the intelligence community, one of the greatest threats to our national security is domestic terrorism manifested by white supremacists.”

“And so these are issues that we must confront, and it does not help to heal our country, to unify us as a people, to ignore the realities of that,” Harris continued. “And I think the president has been outstanding, and a real national leader on the issue of saying let’s confront the realities, and let’s deal with it, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, and the idea is that we want to unify the country, but not without speaking truth and requiring accountability as appropriate.”

During his speech, President Biden did not say America is a racist country, but did say that his policies offer a chance to root out systemic racism that plagues America and American lives” in the criminal justice system and elsewhere.

Watch above via ABC News.

