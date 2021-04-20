Kamala Harris Reaffirms Commitment to Federal Policing Act After Derek Chauvin Verdict: ‘We Are All a Part of George Floyd’s Legacy’

Vice President Kamala Harris said that the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case brought “a measure of justice,” but that there is still much work to be done in the fight against systemic racial inequality.

Harris and President Joe Biden had called the family of George Floyd Tuesday after Chavin was found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.

“Today, we feel a sigh of relief,” Harris said, after thanking the jurors in the Chauvin trial and Floyd’s family. “Still, it cannot take away the pain. A measure of justice is not the same as equal justice. This verdict brings us a step closer and the fact is we still have work to do.”

Harris, along with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), introduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in June 2020. The bill’s stated purpose is to “hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct in court, improve transparency through data collection, and reform police training and policies.” It passed the House in March 2021, mostly along party lines.

“The president and I will continue to urge the Senate to pass this legislation, not as a panacea for every problem, but as a start,” Harris said. “This work is long overdue.”

“Here’s the truth about racial injustice,” Harris later said. “It is not just a Black America problem or a people of color problem. It is a problem for every American. It is keeping us from fulfilling the process of liberty and justice for all. And it is holding our nation back from realizing our full potential.”

“We are all a part of George Floyd’s legacy,” Harris added. “And our job now is to honor it, and honor him.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]