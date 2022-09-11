Following President Joe Biden’s primetime speech in which he claimed Democracy is “under assault,” Vice President Kamala Harris was put on the spot about Democrats helping out those who Biden accused of assaulting it.

In an interview on Meet the Press Sunday, Chuck Todd grilled the vice president about the controversial practice of Democrats across the country propping up extreme Republicans in their primary races by purchasing ads promoting them. Some Democrats are employing this strategy because they believe extremist opponents to be easier to defeat in general elections.

Harris began by defending Biden’s remarks — which some have criticized for being too divisive.

“There are those who right now are vividly not defending our Democracy,” Harris said. “And I think we want that our commander in chief, the President of the United States will speak up and raise the alarm about what this means to our strength, and our future — much less our integrity.”

Todd then asked the obvious follow-up: If the threat posed to Democracy by such candidates is truly so grave, then why are Democrats elevating them?

“When you see the Democratic Party, and some parts of the party, funding ads to promote some of these election deniers in primaries — whether it’s Michigan, the high-profile race there, Illinois, Colorado, New Hampshire — it looks a little bit cynical,” Todd said. “And the president went out of his way to say there are good Republicans here. Should you leave the good Republicans alone in a primary? Is the Democratic Party making a mistake here?”

Harris completely dodged the question.

“Listen, I’m not going to tell people how to run their campaigns,” Harris said.

Todd re-framed the question in a manner that allowed Harris to weigh in without commentating on anyone else’s campaign.

“Would you have done this?” Todd asked. “Is this something you’d be comfortable with.”

“I’m not going to tell people how to run their campaigns, Chuck,” Harris replied. She added, “I know that it is best to let a candidate, along with their advisers, let them make the decision based on what they believe is in the best interest of their state.”

Todd tried a third time to get Harris to answer the question.

“You’re not worried that this reflects poorly on the Democrats?” Todd asked.

“I think that what we have to focus on is that in 60 days, as of this interview, in less than two months, we are looking at a midterm election in which so much is on the line,” Harris said — ducking the question a third time.

Watch above, via NBC.

