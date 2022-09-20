Daily Mail Removes ‘Thin Crowd’ References from Story on Trump Rally After He Cries ‘Fake News’

Daily Mail did some heavy editing on a report published over the weekend after former President Donald Trump labeled it “fake news” on Truth Social.

The report covered Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, and the original version by Elizabeth Elkind referenced an “uncharacteristically thin crowd.” A post updated on Tuesday has a headline reading, “Donald Trump says most Republicans ‘would lose’ races without his backing as he visits Ohio rally to support US Senate candidate J.D. Vance.”

The updated version of the story also removed Elkind’s name, instead crediting the work to simply “dailymail.com reporter.”

The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona first reported on the update.

Elkind noted in her story that Trump claimed the rally was sold out, despite her claiming to visibly see it was not filled to capacity.

“The former president boasted about the ‘massive crowd,’ but the stadium was uncharacteristically thin right up until the time when Trump took the stage,” the reporter wrote.

Photos and references to a small crowd were removed from the report after Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, called Elkind an “obnoxious reporter.” The updated report does include multiple images from the rally, showing stands full of supporters.

“Check out the pictures (on TRUTH SOCIAL) of the packed arena crowd in Youngstown, Ohio, not to mention the thousands of people outside the arena who couldn’t get in,” he wrote. “Other reporters (and me) saw them all, loud and clear. The place was ELECTRIC (more so than electric cars, which don’t have the same “stamina” as these incredible people)! Despite the obvious FACTS (TRUTH!), the Daily Mail’s obnoxious reporter said the crowd was “uncharacteristically thin,” WRONG!!! How do you fight this Fake News?”

The Daily Mail’s new report also includes a Trump Truth Social post in which he touts the massive crowds at rallies in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“The Pennsylvania Rally was a massive success, ‘packed’ with great American Patriots, and the Ohio Rally, tonight, is a likewise sold out juggernaut,” he wrote.

