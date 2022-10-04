Karine Jean-Pierre Laughs at Question About Report Biden Told Sharpton He’s Running in 2024: ‘If Al Sharpton Says It, You Know…’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a question about an NBC News report that President Joe Biden told MSNBC anchor Rev. Al Sharpton he’s running in 2024.

“Did the president tell Al Sharpton he’s running,” asked AFP White House correspondent Sebastian Smith during the White House press briefing on Tuesday.

Laughing, Jean-Pierre emphatically said, “You love asking me, Sebastian, asking me about 2024!”

“Here’s what I will say,” said Jean-Pierre, chuckling. She joked, “If Al Sharpton says it, it’s, you know…” She didn’t finish the sentence.

“Here’s what I can say,” said Jean-Pierre, regaining her composure, “and the president has said this himself. He intends to run in 2024. As you know, I cannot weigh in on elections. I cannot speak to elections from here. We do truly follow and try to follow the Hatch Act here, but I will reiterate what the president has said many times, what I have said many times, is that the president intends to run.”

The Hatch Act forbids federal employees, except for the president and vice president, from doing political activities such as campaigning.

NBC News reported on Monday that Biden told Sharpton, while posing next to him for a picture last month, “I’m going to do it again. I’m going.” NBC News cited “an official of Sharpton’s National Action Network who recounted Sharpton’s description.”

Watch above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com