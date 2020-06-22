CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang confronted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about President Donald Trump usage of the term “kung flu” to describe Covid-19. Jiang reiterated that it’s “extremely offense” to Asian Americans, but McEnany deflected and blamed media outlets for calling coronavirus the “Chinese virus” in January and February.

On March 17, Jiang revealed that a White House official called the coronavirus “kung flu” right to her face, but would not name who. Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway then demanded that Jiang share the name with the press pool in skepticism.

During a Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump uttered the phrase, saying, “If you could have heard the reports, the reports, oh, it’s Covid — it’s a disease without question that has more names than any disease in history,” Trump said. “I can name Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names.”

“Last July, president Trump declared himself the least recent person there is anywhere in the world,” Jiang asked Monday. “Why does he use racist phrases like ‘Kung flu?'”

“The president doesn’t,” McEnany shot back. “The president points to the fact that the origin of the virus is China. It’s a fair thing to point out as China tried to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blames the coronavirus on American soldiers. This is what China is trying to do.”

“That’s what he’s saying by using the racist phrase ‘kung flu?'” Jiang asked. When McEnany referenced the place of the virus’ origin, Jiang reiterated, “What does he have to say to Asian Americans who are deeply offended and worry his use will lead to further attacks of discrimination?”

McEnany continued to deflect, blaming the Chinese government before calling out specific media organizations for their usage of the “Chinese virus.”

“The media blames President Trump for using the terms ‘china virus’ and ‘wuhan virus’ when they themselves have used these terms,” she said, before calling out the New York Times, Reuters, and other media organizations.

“To be clear, are you saying the White House does not believe it’s racist?” Jiang pressed again.

“To be clear I think the media is trying to play games with the terminology of this virus with focus should be on the fact that China left us out of our country,” McEnany responded. “The same phrase that the media roundly now condemns has been used by the media. I can go more examples.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

