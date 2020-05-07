Kellyanne Conway Says Reporters Should ‘Show Respect’ By Wearing Masks at Briefing, When Asked About Infected Trump Valet

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was asked about a valet to President Donald Trump who has been infected with the coronavirus, and she used the occasion to insist that reporters should “show respect” for Trump by wearing protective masks in the White House briefing room.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of Fox News’ Outnumbered Overtime, anchor Harris Faulkner asked Conway about the report that a personal valet to Trump has tested positive, and whether it would change procedures to protect Trump.

“You know, it’s natural to be concerned about someone that you see leading the country everyday, and that we have so much access to as journalists and as Americans,” Faulkner said, and asked “How is he doing, what is going on behind the scenes, are people going to start to wear masks around our president, or what’s happening?”

“The president is doing fantastically today, as is the vice president,” Conway replied, then ticked off a laundry list of the duo’s activities for the day before addressing the question about masks by attacking the media for not “showing respect.”

“We all get tested routinely, and I think if anybody should start wearing masks, and showing more respect, it should be the media,” Conway said. “So if a member of the media is asking this

Conway went on to add that reporters “don’t show respect when he walks into the briefing room, they don’t show respect by wearing masks around him,” then remarked that “a few do, but maybe they should do that, or maybe we should not think of having them there.”

“Well there’s no argument for me on that, I’m just wondering if the person serving the president his meals, are there going to be some different things behind the scenes?” Faulkner asked.

“I’ll let the president make those announcements or the director of operations, but obviously the president is very healthy and is tested routinely and people see him, Harris, every single day,” Conway said.

There are no seats within six feet of the White House briefing room podium position. Reporters have repeatedly been photographed wearing masks in closer settings like the Oval Office.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

