Failing to punish Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi would “endanger” the United States and be a “stain on our humanity,” Khashoggi’s former fiancé said Monday.

“The truth … is now confirmed,” Hatice Cengiz said in a statement. “It is essential that the crown prince, who ordered the brutal murder of a blameless and innocent person, should be punished without delay. This will not only bring the justice we have been seeking for Jamal, but it could also prevent similar acts recurring in the future.”

“If the crown prince is not punished, it will forever signal that the main culprit can get away with murder which will endanger us all and be a stain on our humanity,” Cengiz added.

Khashoggi, 59, was killed and dismembered in 2018 when he entered Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Turkey to apply for a marriage license. The action was purportedly carried out by Saudi Arabia’s “Tiger Squad,” a group of hitmen directed by bin Salman, also known as MBS. The 35-year-old prince has consistently denied the charge.

Cengiz issued her statement after a report from the intelligence community last week affirmed its assessment that bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s killing.

“Starting with the Biden administration, it is vital for all world leaders to ask themselves if they are prepared to shake hands with a person whose culpability as a murder has been proven, but not yet punished,” Cengiz said. “I urge everyone to put their hands on their hearts and campaign to punish the crown prince for his crime. It will be the greatest shame for humanity if justice is in the end denied.”

