Rapper and political activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render was interviewed by CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Friday afternoon about the ongoing protests following the killing of George Floyd — for which four Minneapolis police officers have been charged — and the concurrent debate about police brutality. In the interview, Render had sharp words for President Donald Trump, particularly as it relates to his suggestion that Floyd would have viewed May’s improved unemployment numbers as a “great thing.”

Baldwin asked Render for his suggestions for how police agencies should reform, and he discussed reforms like creating citizen review boards, “chang[ing] the culture” of drug war policing, and reducing the militarization of police departments.

Baldwin responded that his comment about police militarization reminded her of the scenes from the White House earlier this week, “the rubber bullets, and the tear gas, as the president was walking to the church for what was quite literally a photo op,” and then segued into Trump’s speech from the Rose Garden Friday morning, where he invoked Floyd’s name while touting the improved jobs numbers. Baldwin also mentioned Trump sharing a letter on Twitter that referred to the protesters outside the White House as “terrorists.”

CNN ran a clip of Trump’s Rose Garden speech. As reference, this is a transcript of Trump’s full remarks regarding how he thought Floyd might view the economic news:

Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. They have to receive it. We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day.

Baldwin opined that Trump’s comments were “tone deaf.”

Render agreed saying that he was “disgusted” that Trump would think that “a black man who was murdered by four police officers who were truly cowards in uniform would look down and approve of the way this country is now treating other citizens.”

“I think Mr. Floyd would be disgusted,” said Render. “I have no doubt that he would be disgusted,” adding that he believed Floyd would also “firmly be on the side of the protesters and the rioters and after the protests and riots, the organizers who are organizing to make sure that the evil that is in the system loses.”

“In terms of Mr. Trump, you know what you got. America promoted a casino owner to the highest office in the land and now you’re dealing with it,” concluded Render, as he encouraged viewers to get out and vote in November, and continue past November to work on a local level to fight for reforms.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

