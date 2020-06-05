comScore

Trump Touts Improved Jobs Numbers, But Economists Warn Trouble Ahead in July

By Sarah RumpfJun 5th, 2020, 12:03 pm

Photo by taxrebate.org.uk via Flickr.

Two competing narratives emerged regarding the U.S. economy Friday morning: unemployment numbers dropped, to the delight of President Donald Trump, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the looming expiration of benefits in July caused some economists to take a more pessimistic view.

The May jobs report showed that the unemployment rate had fallen to 13.3 percent, with 2.5 million jobs added. Trump posted a string of triumphant tweets and called a surprise press conference to tout the report.

This is a notable improvement over the April unemployment rate, which was a devastating 14.7%, the worst rate since the country started tracking monthly jobless numbers in 1948. The gradual reopening of the economy helped stave off the 20% rate that many economists had predicted.

The economy is still in a hole, however. 20.7 million jobs were eliminated in April alone, and the 2.5 million added back in May certainly helps but doesn’t dig us out entirely.

The May jobless rate of 13.3% is still higher than at any time during the Great Recession, and even that 13.3% figure was being disputed. As several observers have pointed out, a classification decision by the Board of Labor Statistics to count those who were absent from work due to a temporary layoff meant that the rate was 3 points lower than it otherwise would have been.

According to CNN, the jobs gains were not enjoyed across the board. May unemployment for whites was 12.4%, Hispanics 17.6%, African-Americans 16.8%, and Asians 15%.

And of course, these numbers do not take into consideration the number of Americans who were rehired at their old jobs, but at reduced pay or reduced hours, or those who were able to find new employment but at a lower pay. The vast majority of the job gains were in fact with those who had been temporarily laid off and were able to return to their old jobs. Permanent job losses actually rose to 2.3 million, increasing by 295,000 in May.

One of the main ongoing concerns is what will happen later this summer. The Wall Street Journal’s Daily Shot blog characterized this issue as a “Looming Household Income Cliff,” noting the increased unemployment benefits (an extra $600 per month) were set to expire in July and funds from the stimulus checks (the $1,200 per person, $500 per child payments that were sent out) will be running out soon.

Paul Krugman was among many who opined that the positive numbers would discourage the White House from supporting any additional economic aid packages.

This concern gains validity from a comment Friday by White House economic adviser Stephen Moore, who said that the improved jobs numbers meant that “the sense of urgent crisis is very greatly dissipated” and there was “no reason to have a major spending bill” now.

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: