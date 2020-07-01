Laura Ingraham attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci over his Congressional testimony on Tuesday, where he warned the nation’s lawmakers about the ongoing risk from the alarming spike in coronavirus cases. His statements, the Fox News host essentially claimed, were tantamount to a political betrayal of President Donald Trump.

During a Senate hearing earlier on Tuesday, Fauci had told Sen. Elizabeth Warren that, if left unchecked, the new Covid-19 case count in the country could rise to as high as 100,000 per day, far worse than any other country and roughly double the current daily case count. Of note: just three weeks ago, the nation’s daily coronavirus positive case count had fallen to below 20,000, but has more than doubled since then, to roughly 45,000 as of June 30.

“Dr. Doom himself at a senate hearing today spreading more Covid panic,” Ingraham snarked, before throwing up a mock “Biden – Fauci 2020” graphic. “Can we admit that Fauci is working for the Biden campaign? For all we know, he could be Joe’s running mate. Why not.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 130,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus, and IMHE projections estimate another 40,000 fatalities by this fall without a second widespread campaign of social distancing and mask wearing similar to the one that slowed the initial spread of cases in the spring.

“Fauci’s fearmongering didn’t go unchecked,” Ingraham said, before highlighting the infectious disease expert’s exchange with a U.S. senator who tested positive for Covid-19 without identifying how he contracted it. “Senator Rand Paul hit back with an issue I know so many of you care about.”

Ingraham then played a clip of Paul challenging Fauci about reopening schools in the fall, in a moment similar to a contentious exchange between the pair about the same issue last month.

“They kind of went around and around but moms, most of them want their kids back in school,” Ingraham said, before decrying the “expert class” that she claimed has “been wrong on almost every issue every step of the way, from the efficacy of lockdowns, they obviously didn’t work, to masks, because they said we shouldn’t wear them at first, to shutting the schools down.”

Ingraham then blamed the skyrocketing surge in coronavirus cases on the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, even though states like New York and Minnesota — which saw numerous demonstrations in the wake of the George Floyd killing — have seen their Covid case counts either continue to slowly drop or hold steady.

“Those same authorities went on to denounce their fellow Americans for protesting to save their businesses and jobs only to turn around and essentially openly embrace the BLM marches while claiming racism was the real virus,” Ingraham said. “Now, these esteemed experts don’t even have the integrity to admit that the masked protests, which they themselves often participated in, are likely a major reason we are seeing current spikes in various cities. Now the timing and patient profiles of the Covid spikes in cities like Cleveland, L.A., Houston and states like Minnesota all correlate to the protests.”

However, one of the news stories displayed while Ingraham made these claims directly contradicted her argument, as an ABC News headline shown instead read: “Minnesota sees no rise in Covid-19 cases tied to protests: Health official.”

“So why would we keep putting faith in experts who don’t just butcher the science,” Ingraham said, as the graphic sharing the screen with her undermined her case, “but display hypocritical and political messaging in the process?”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

