Leaked Emails: Trump Allies Worried They Would ‘Appear Treasonous’ For Doing Fake Electors Plot

Leaked emails show Trump allies Kelli Ward — the chair of the Arizona Republican Party — and Arizona state Senator Kelly Townsend worried they would “appear treasonous” for joining a fake electors plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman scored yet another scoop (along with Luke Broadwater) with yet another strange development in the plot to submit slates of fake electors.

Haberman and Broadwater obtained an email from Kenneth Chesebro, a member of the Trump campaign election legal team, in which he tells the rest of the team that Ward and Townsend are hinky — not about doing treason, but about appearing to do treason. Cheseboro even tells his colleagues they’ve got “a valid point,” and contrasts the Trump electors with “legitimate ones”:

I just got off the phone with Mayor Giuliani. I told him that 3 days ago, you had told me you planned to seek cert. from the AZ Sup Ct’s dismissal of the case (on grounds of due process denial, and the unconstitutionally of the Electoral Count Act, which I told you, and him, I find plausible). Do you still plan to do this? If so, can you get the cert. petition on file by Monday? Reason is that Kelli Ward & Kelly Townsend just spoke to the Mayor about the campaign’s request that all electors vote Monday in all contested states. Ward and Townsend are concerned it could appear treasonous for the AZ electors to vote on Monday if there is no pending court proceeding that might, eventually, lead to the electors being ratified as the legitimate ones. Which is a valid point — in the Hawaii 1960 incident, when the Kennedy electors voted there was a pending recount.

Both Ward and Townsend have been subpoenaed by the Justice Department, which has been investigating the fake electors plot for months.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com