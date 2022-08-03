BRUTAL: Alex Jones Confronted in Court With Clips of Him Trashing Judge and Jury in Sandy Hook Defamation Trial

Alex Jones has been having a rough go of it at his trial in Austin, Texas. The ongoing court proceedings are meant to determine how much the InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist will owe in one of multiple defamation lawsuits brought on by families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones entertained a conspiracy theory that the shooting was faked, something he’s walked back on in proceeding years. He also admitted during testimony that the shooting 100 percent happened.

On Wednesday, Jones took the stand and was confronted with video from his show where he appeared to connect the sitting judge to pedophilia and suggested the jury in his trial may not know what planet they’re living on.

Despite multiple objections from Jones’ attorney, the court allowed the clips to be played by attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the Sandy Hook families in this case.

The first clip did not include Jones, but noted a connection between Judge Maya Guerra Gamble and Child Protective Services (CPS), which Jones’ network said is connected to pedophilia and child trafficking.

Jones denied suggesting people should not take the trial seriously and asked that more context should be played.

“I take this as seriously as cancer,” he said.

Bankston said further clips showed the judge in the case on fire, something Jones didn’t deny, but said the burning judge was meant to send a different message.

“The judge is the fire burning lady liberty … the judge is consuming freedom,” Jones said in an attempt to explain the graphic.

“I sure hope some of your viewers are able to make that distinction,” Bankston said.

A second clip was also played of Jones speaking about his “blue collar” jury and suggesting they are potentially biased against him.

Jones said in the clip:

A lot of people are awake to the New World Order, but they’re experts in leftist jurisdictions in sending out jury summons and hitting, let’s just say this, extremely blue collar folks. I mean, half that jury panel does not know who I am. They’ve said that, and when they were asked during the jury panel yesterday: do you believe the media’s ever gotten anything wrong about Alex Jones? They all unanimously said no. So it’s people who live in all these different bubbles, and there are the bubbles that are awake and the bubbles that are questioning, but then there’s the blue city bubbles where people do not know what planet they are on.

“Mr. Jones, you don’t like that this jury is made up of blue collar folks. You think that’s wrong,” Bankston said.

“No, I don’t think that,” Jones shot back.

He later tried adding more clarity.

“I’m saying that some people, like you said in your opening statements, live in bubbles,” Jones said. “We all live in bubbles, and the people who live in the mainstream media bubble, they might not have ever really seen what I really say or have done.”

Watch above via Law and Crime

