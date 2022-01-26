WATCH: DOJ Official Reveals Active Criminal Investigation Into Trump Fake Electors Coup Plot

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco revealed that the Justice Department is investigating the slates of fake electors that were submitted to try and deliver the presidency to former President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Evan Perez, that was aired on Wednesday morning’s edition of New Day, Deputy AG Monaco delivered tantalizing news for those who want to see those at the highest levels brought to justice over the attempted coup.

On the issue you raised in terms of fraudulent elector certifications: As has been reported, we’ve received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at that at those, and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations. But more broadly, look, the attorney general has been very, very clear. We are going to follow the facts and the law wherever they lead, to address conduct of any kind and at any level, that is part of an assault on our democracy.

Monaco’s words echo Attorney General Merrick Garland’s from a press conference a few weeks ago. He did not mention Trump, but he did say that “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law whether they were present that day, or were otherwise criminally responsible for an assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Monaco also told Perez “I’m concerned about the really disturbing nature of the threats that we’ve seen, they’ve been disturbingly aggressive and violent and personal. We set up an election threats task force and you’re seeing the fruits of some of that work.”

“You saw an indictment just last week that is a result of that election threat task force. That case and that indictment and those charges were the first coming out of that task force, but they will not be the last,” Monaco said.

Earlier this week, CNN reported that Rudy Giuliani directed the effort to send “alternate” slates of Trump electors from 7 states in 2020, which former Trump campaign official Boris Epshteyn then confirmed.

