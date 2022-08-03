Meghan McCain Fumes At Arizona GOP Primary Result: Congratulations For Voting ‘Full Blown MAGA/Conspiracy Theory/Fraudster’

Meghan McCain pulled no punches on Tuesday night in ripping into the Arizona Republican Party over the slate of primary candidates voters elected.

McCain, the daughter of late former Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) who was one of the leaders of the Arizona GOP for decades, has been in a very public feud against the Trump-backed candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake.

Lake, who has run a hard-right campaign based on denying the result of the 2020 presidential election, has already claimed voter fraud in the primary and took multiple shots at the McCains while on the campaign trail.

McCain who has previously called Lake, “psycho” and “trash,” took aim at her again as she appeared poised to win the party’s nomination:

Kari Lake will most likely win despite the fact that she was a lifelong progressive liberal, maxed out to Obama for her entire life. All she had to do was vomit up MAGA talking points and people bought it. She is a fraud, a conspiracy theorist, and not up to the character of Gov.

As of Wednesday morning, Lake’s race against Karrin Taylor Robson remained “too close to call” as Lake led Robson 46.2% to 44.4% with 80% of the expected vote in.

“I see my initial predictions were right despite the initial excitement of Robson pulling ahead -” McCain added on Twitter, noting that early on Tuesday night Robson was up as the early votes came in.

“Congratulations to my home state for full making the transition to full blown MAGA/conspiracy theory/fraudster,” McCain added.

“The voters have spoken – be careful what you wish for…” she warned.

In a tweet earlier in the night, which McCain later deleted, she blasted Donald Trump’s MAGA movement as “cancer” and argued, “apparently the Arizona GOP would rather make a point about who can dring enough Maga kool-aid than win elections or actually govern” – referencing Lake’s less-than-stellar general election prospects.

