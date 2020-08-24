The Lincoln Project on Monday deleted a message on Twitter falsely claiming a delegate at the Republican National Convention called former President Barack Obama a “monkey” as President Donald Trump spoke to the delegation.

“When President Trump mentioned Obama, someone from the crowd shouted, “Monkey!” and the president relished in it,” the anti-Trump group wrote on Twitter. The group also called the incident “disgusting” and asked whether Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) “approved” of it. Trump responded during his speech by telling attendees to “Be nice,” adding, “Only in North Carolina.”

Users subsequently pointed out that most people heard the man yelling “spygate,” a reference to the Obama administration’s surveillance of Trump’s 2016 campaign. Another individual subsequently shouted what seemed to be a reference to “Sleepy Joe.” But not before the false claim gained traction on social media:

So Trump thinks that it’s normal in NC to call Obama a “monkey”?! Let’s show him how wrong he is by voting for a #BlueWave that washes away his racist rhetoric and all who support him like Tillis and Forest. #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace https://t.co/KZ2xHRJGxA — Senator Natasha Marcus (@NatashaMarcusNC) August 24, 2020

Hey, anyone @gop? Can you devise a defense for (a) the guy who shouted "Monkey!" at Trump's mention of Obama or (b) Trump's "Oooh, naughty!" response? Standing by. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 24, 2020

Jacob Blake is in the ICU fighting for his life after being shot 7 times in the back by a white cop, meanwhile Trump & his supporters think it's funny to call Obama a monkey. Unfortunately this level of racist hate isn't only in North Carolina.pic.twitter.com/ihVdVBZugx — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 24, 2020

Someone yells "monkey" upon hearing Obama's name and the president of the United States smirks and dismisses it? This is horrifying. John McCain had it right (Even though he was captured).

Vote for a racist, you are a racist.https://t.co/BrGsOlFs2U https://t.co/P6N86MkeTW — Michael Landsberg (@heylandsberg) August 24, 2020

Several news outlets — including NBC News and The Guardian — published stories claiming the man shouted “monkey” before the Lincoln Project removed the tweet. The Guardian subsequently noted the man “actually shouted ‘spygate,'” while NBC News left room for interpretation, writing, “an attendee appeared to shout ‘monkey’ or ‘spygate.'”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]