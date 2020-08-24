comScore

Lincoln Project Deletes False Viral Claim About Republican Delegate Shouting ‘Monkey’ After Trump Mentioned Obama During Speech

By Rudy TakalaAug 24th, 2020, 4:30 pm

The Lincoln Project on Monday deleted a message on Twitter falsely claiming a delegate at the Republican National Convention called former President Barack Obama a “monkey” as President Donald Trump spoke to the delegation.

“When President Trump mentioned Obama, someone from the crowd shouted, “Monkey!” and the president relished in it,” the anti-Trump group wrote on Twitter. The group also called the incident “disgusting” and asked whether Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) “approved” of it. Trump responded during his speech by telling attendees to “Be nice,” adding, “Only in North Carolina.”

Users subsequently pointed out that most people heard the man yelling “spygate,” a reference to the Obama administration’s surveillance of Trump’s 2016 campaign. Another individual subsequently shouted what seemed to be a reference to “Sleepy Joe.” But not before the false claim gained traction on social media:

Several news outlets — including NBC News and The Guardian — published stories claiming the man shouted “monkey” before the Lincoln Project removed the tweet. The Guardian subsequently noted the man “actually shouted ‘spygate,'” while NBC News left room for interpretation, writing, “an attendee appeared to shout ‘monkey’ or ‘spygate.'”

