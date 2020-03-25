After joining several Republican colleagues in threatening to block the $2 trillion stimulus bill, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says he now plans to vote for the legislation.

Appearing on Hannity Wednesday night, the South Carolina senator said that for him, the pluses of the stimulus outweigh the minuses.

“There’s a lot of good in this bill,” Graham said. “I’m going to vote for it.”

Nonetheless, he tore into certain provisions in the legislation — including $25 million for the Kennedy Center, a Washington D.C. performing house. (President Donald Trump voiced his support for Kennedy Center funding at the White House briefing earlier in the day.)

“Do we need to be giving PBS more money now when people are dying?” Graham said. “The Kennedy center may be an amazing place to go, I’m sure it is. $25 million is a lot of money to the average American.”

Graham’s chief objection to the bill, though, is a concern that certain workers would make more money by being unemployed. He blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the language in the bill that he and other conservatives do not like.

“It’s Pelosi that screwed this up,” Graham said. “She came back from California. We had a pretty damn good deal. And she’s insisted on the mob agenda, liberal agenda. And she’s tried to hold the whole country hostage.”

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) fought for, and received, concessions from the administration allowing major oversight on how $500 billion in funds are used for bailing out companies.

Watch above, via Fox News.

