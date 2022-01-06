Liz Cheney Confirms What She Told Jim Jordan as He Tried to Help Her on Jan. 6: ‘Get Away From Me. You F*cking Did This’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) went on the record to confirm a highly-confrontational encounter she had with Republican colleague Jim Jordan (OH) during the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

As the nation observes the first anniversary of January 6th, Cheney has drawn a great deal of media coverage as one of the few Republican lawmakers to consistently hold former President Donald Trump responsible for the riot his supporters carried out to overturn his election defeat. The congresswoman and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, both spoke to the media on Thursday, sharing their disappointment for how Republicans have conducted themselves in the insurgency’s aftermath.

During her media engagements, Congresswoman Cheney spoke to Michael Barbaro of New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast, who asked her about an anecdote Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker published months ago in their book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year. One of the most interesting parts from the book delves into how Cheney was being evacuated out of Congress when she emphatically rebuked Jordan — a staunch Trump ally — as he offered to assist her.

Here’s how the moment was described in the book:

That fucking guy Jim Jordan. That son of a bitch… While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, “We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.” I smacked his hand away and told him, “Get away from me. You fucking did this.”

Barbaro asked Cheney if that really happened, and she told him the account was “true.”

I was in the aisle, um, on the aisle and he came over to me, you know, and basically said, we need to get the ladies away from the aisle. And, you know, I, uh, I had watched for the months since the election what was going on and the lies that have been told to people. And, you know, it was both that I, you know, certainly didn’t need his help, and secondly, I thought clearly that the lie that they had been spreading and telling people, um, had absolutely contributed to, to what we were living through at that moment.

She confirms a now infamous moment from Jan 6th. pic.twitter.com/5v0lU5CN7S — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 6, 2022

