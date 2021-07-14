New Book Says Liz Cheney Smacked Jim Jordan’s Hand During Capitol Riot: ‘Get Away From Me. You F*cking Did This’

According to an upcoming book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Rep. Liz Cheney had quite the interaction with fellow House Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio during the January 6 Capitol riot.

In I Alone Can Fix It: Donald Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, Leonnig and Rucker report a tense moment between the two after rioters had breached the Capitol and were running amok inside.

The Daily Beast cited the excerpt in its review of the book. After the riot, Cheney spoke with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whom the Beast says Leonnig and Rucker “depend on in their reporting.” They relay an account of Cheney’s telling of the incident involving Jordan in which she says:

That fucking guy Jim Jordan. That son of a bitch… While these maniacs are going through the place, I’m standing in the aisle and he said, “We need to get the ladies away from the aisle. Let me help you.” I smacked his hand away and told him, “Get away from me. You fucking did this.”

Jordan has been an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. The Ohio congressman had cast doubt on the election results numerous times leading up to January 6.

Three weeks before the election, he tweeted, “Democrats are trying to steal the election.” Days after the 2020 presidential election, he spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Pennsylvania as the state was still counting votes. In November, after the race had been called for Joe Biden, Jordan demanded that Congress investigate it. In December Jordan said, “I don’t know how you can ever convince me that President Trump didn’t actually win this thing based on all the things you see.”

In May, Jordan accused Cheney of parroting “Democrat talking points” in a speech about Trump’s big election lie. Cheney was removed from her leadership position by her fellow Republicans the next day.

One week after the Capitol riot, Jordan claimed, “I’ve never said the election was stolen.”

