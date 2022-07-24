After being confronted by Fox News anchor Bret Baier about critics who dismiss the Jan. 6 Committee as a “show trial,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) fired back by name-dropping the man who owns the network.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Baier asked Cheney about skeptics who believe the Jan. 6 hearings are one-sided.

“The critics of the January 6 committee say it’s a show trial,” Baier said. “How do you respond to that? They list these things; they say it’s produced by television professionals who clearly lean left, it airs in prime time. There’s no opportunity for the target to defend, or put forth a defense. There’s no cross-examination of witnesses, a duty deeply ingrained, they say, in American notions of due process. … So how do you respond to that criticism?”

Cheney responded by laying the blame at the feet of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who she says “pulled the rug out” from under Republicans who supported a bipartisan commission by ensuring its defeat in the Senate. McCarthy then declined to have his membership participate in the hearings altogether after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) were rejected from the Committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“The notion now that somehow the committee is incapable of getting to the facts of what happened because Kevin McCarthy withdrew his nominees is nonsensical,” Cheney said. “It also is a diversion.”

Later in the interview, Baier asked about Cheney’s primary battle against her Donald Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman — who, according to recent polls, holds a commanding lead over Cheney. Baier asked whether Cheney is focused more on running for president in 2024 than holding her seat in Congress.

“Are you expecting to lose?” Baier asked. “Are you going to run for president?”

Cheney replied by saying that she’s focused “on doing what is right” as it relates to the Jan. 6 committee. She then invoked Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch, and noted that the editorial boards of two major newspapers he owns — the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal — both condemned former President Trump after Thursday night’s Jan. 6 Committee hearing.

“Look, it’s not just me that is saying that Donald Trump is unfit for office. It’s other entities owned by Rupert Murdoch. It’s the New York Post, in their editorial on Friday. It’s the Wall Street Journal — said the same thing after our hearing on Thursday night. So I’m going to continue to be guided by making sure I do my duty, and making sure that the American people understand the truth.”

