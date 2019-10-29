Fox News guest and Republican pollster Frank Luntz said that the fans who booed President Donald Trump at a World Series game this weekend should be “held accountable.”

On Monday night’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham played a CNN clip in which historian Tim Naftali commented about the moment boos and chants of “Lock him up!” greeted Trump at game 5 of the World Series.

“You should hope that the president can go into a public space that has not been vetted or curated and not only get respect, but show respect, and this is the issue with someone who comes in to try to destroy being presidential,” Naftali said.

Asked for his reaction, Luntz said “That was the same thing as Hillary Clinton declaring that half of America were deplorable.”

Secretary Clinton actually said half of Trump’s supporters were “deplorables,” which would calculate to about 13 percent of voting-age Americans.

“The fact is, they should hold those fans accountable,” Luntz continued, adding “You don’t boo the president. You may disagree with him, you may think that he’s not what you wanted, but you don’t boo him. You show respect to him.”

“And I’ll tell you something, I think this event is going to have an impact,” Luntz said, as Ingraham cut in to posit the moment as “a campaign commercial for Trump.

“That people are frustrated,” Luntz concluded.

“It’s a great moment. To be booed in Washington DC, I’m sorry, he’s still an outsider three years later,” Ingraham said.

They then discussed former President Barack Obama’s much larger inauguration crowd, which Byron York discounted by claiming that many in that crowd were “local.”

Luntz did not elaborate on what form of “accountability” those baseball fans should face.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

