Lori Lightfoot Decries ‘Toxicity in Our Public Discourse’ One Week After Saying F*ck Clarence Thomas’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot decried “the toxicity in our public discourse” on Monday – just a week after saying “fuck Clarence Thomas.”

In comments on the shooting at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park – where at least 6 people were killed and 24 others injured – Lightfoot said, “The toxicity in our public discourse is a thing I think we should all be concerned about, right? And it’s ironic obviously that we’re having this conversation and what happened on Independence Day.

“You know, we’re not like a lot of other countries where their version of Independence Day is marked with troops and tanks. No, what we do in the United States is come together as a community,” said the mayor.

However, Lightfoot failed to practice what she preached when she made an obscene remark at a July 25 Pride Parade event targeted at Thomas, a Supreme Court justice, almost a week after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Lightfoot was in the middle of a sentence about Justice Thomas’s concurrence when she addressed a comment from the crowd, saying “thank you,” and adding “Fuck Clarence Thomas!”

Townhall.com showed the contrast in a video it posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lori Lightfoot today: “The toxicity in our public discourse is a thing that I think we should all be concerned about.” Lori Lightfoot last week: “F*ck Clarence Thomas!” pic.twitter.com/tUTPmkQVqh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 5, 2022

Watch above, via Townhall.com.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com