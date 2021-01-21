Fox Business host and hardcore Trump supporter Lou Dobbs repeated his recent attacks on the Republican Party leadership, who he accused of having “sold out” the Make America Great Again base, and warned that the rise of breakaway, pro-Trump third party effort was “about to become a reality.”

Speaking with GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL), Dobbs went further than previous instances where he merely applauded the idea of a pro-Trump “Patriot Party,” which the Wall Street Journal previously reported the soon-to-be ex-president is now mulling to consolidate his “Make America Great Again” base for a possible second run for president in 2024.

“This party sold out to corporate America and Wall Street long ago,” Dobbs ranted. “I’m talking about [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell, I’m talking about [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy and [Former GOP Speaker] Paul Ryan, they sold out working men and women in this country.”

“President Trump changed all of it, and you have been a terrific defender of the president,” Dobbs told Gaetz. “Not enough of your colleagues in the House have done so. We’re at a pivotal moment in history. I really believe the Patriot Party is about to become a reality, not as a possibility. It’s a real likelihood, I think right now, when you see Mitch McConnell behave as he did. Why in the world would any Republicans stay in the party?”

Gaetz agreed that the party needed to step up to defend Trump, while notably stopping short of endorsing the prospect of a party schism that could all but guarantee Democratic legislative majorities in the country’s first-past-the-post electoral system.

“Well, you have to ask yourself if the Republican Party won’t fight to defend the legacy and the policies of Donald Trump, if the Republican Party won’t unify against this sham impeachment, what much good is it if it won’t stand up for the American people, if it won’t stand up for trade deals that put our workers first? Why should we be expected to have loyalty to an institution that doesn’t seem to have loyalty at times to its dynamic leaders and to its members and to the people of the greatest nation that’s ever existed? So I believe that we ought to win within the Republican Party.”

After calling for removal of Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) from House GOP leadership — who voted in favor of impeaching Trump — and the abandonment of accepting corporate PAC donations, Gaetz held up Trump as a model

“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. President Trump showed us how to do it. If we continue to follow that path, my suspicion is we’ll be back on a winning streak before we know it,” Gaetz added, before calling for organizing the GOP’s principles around those of the man who just lost the White House (and suffered a second, even larger, popular vote defeat). “We’re going to have to fight to define the Republican Party in the image of President Trump going forward. It won’t just happen automatically.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

