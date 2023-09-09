Progressive Cenk Uygur Says The Thing ‘No One Else Is Willing To Say’ On The Left About ‘Intensely Selfish’ Joe Biden

Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur, founder and host of The Young Turks, called out President Joe Biden Saturday for putting “ego” before country, and shared a petition calling for the Democrat to “do the right thing.”

Uygur posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) calling Biden “intensely selfish” for running again in the 2024 election. The tweet comes after several days of news about a devastating new CNN poll that showed the president, in the words of Abby Phillips, “is being weighed down by many weaknesses.”

Uygur on Friday referenced the negative polling in a post questioning the basis for a reelection bid, and on Saturday went hard against it, writing that he’s willing to “say the thing that no one else” — presumably meaning no one else in the party or the press — “is willing to say” about the incumbent Democrat: “Joe Biden is being intensely selfish by running again.”

Joe Biden says he is running for president again. So what? Why does every Democrat have to listen to him? Why is it assumed by everyone in Washington that dissent isn't allowed against someone in power? What a weird assumption. I don't agree. 2/3 of Democratic voters don't agree. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 8, 2023

I'll say the thing that no one else is willing to say. Joe Biden is being intensely selfish by running again. He's putting his ego above the interests of his party and his country. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 9, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Uygur included the link to a petition titled “President Biden, Please Drop Out” posted at The Young Turks‘s website that calls for Biden to immediately “bow out” of the 2024 race and make way for the “next generation of Democratic leaders.”

The petition reads:

President Joe Biden has had a long and historied career in American government. He rescued us from the possibility of a second Trump term and we appreciate his service to the country. But at this point in time, we must have a strong, healthy candidate to make sure we avoid a fascist takeover of our government. Dear Mr. President, please do the right thing and bow out with dignity, so we can move on to the next generation of Democratic leaders – and so that we can defeat Donald Trump and the radical Republicans.

At the time of this post, the petition has racked up approximately 1,500 signatures.

