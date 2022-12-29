MAGA Congressman Tells Fox News He Will NEVER Vote for McCarthy’s Imperiled Speakership Bid

A far-right congressman is doubling down on his stance that he will not vote Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker under any circumstances.

Appearing on the Fox News midday show America’s Newsroom, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said he’s holding firm as a Never-Kevin. Asked by Fox News anchor Rich Edson whether he would ever vote for McCarthy, Biggs responded in the negative.

“I don’t think so,” Biggs said. “Here’s why. He’s got a body of work. You go back to ’17 and ’18, look at why we had Democrats voting for the Republican budgets. Because Republicans didn’t want those budgets, but the floor leader, Mr. McCarthy, cut those deals with the Democrats. President Trump signed those budgets, but he said they were the worst budgets ever and he was probably right until the later budgets we have seen from the Democrats.”

Biggs is one of five House Republicans who say they will not vote for McCarthy under any circumstances. With Republicans having a four-seat majority, five nay votes would ultimately keep McCarthy from the Speakership. And that already slender majority includes embattled Rep.-elect George Santos, who is currently under federal investigation and is the subject of widespread condemnation after it was revealed he fabricated much of his background.

The Arizona congressman and the other Republicans opposing McCarthy have come under increasing pressure from their colleagues and conservative media to cave, but have shown no signs of doing so.

Biggs is running for the post himself, but mostly just to block McCarthy. He told Fox he believes a “consensus candidate” will emerge, but declined to name that candidate.

Watch above, via Fox News.

