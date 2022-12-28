House Republican Scolds Colleagues for Thinking They Can Block McCarthy as Speaker: ‘There Is No Plan B Here’

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) ripped fellow Republicans planning on trying to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in his bid for Speaker of the House in the new year under the GOP’s slim majority.

Valadao joined CNN and tried squashing growing concerns that McCarthy does not have the votes to be elected Speaker of the House in January. Multiple Republicans have said they will not support McCarthy, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) already announced a challenge. McCarthy has promised everything from hearings on the border to restoring the committee positions of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) while he tries to whip up support.

Valadao did not fully endorse all of McCarthy’s promises as Speaker, but said a majority want to see McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

“There’s a large group of us that want to see Kevin McCarthy as leader even though we might disagree on specific policies, on rhetoric, on different things, but the reality is there is no one that’s worked harder to get us where we are today with a Republican majority,” the Republican said.

Valadao doubled down on this later, saying multiple ballots and a vote prolonged into days will not change the outcome, insisting no alternate candidates will present themselves as a compromise.

“There is no plan b here. The plan is to get McCarthy elected as Speaker,” he said. “The pressure does not fall on us because at the end of the day, we can be there all night. We can be there two or three days. It doesn’t really matter. The reality is McCarthy has worked harder than anyone else and the majority of the conference understands that without him, we wouldn’t even be having this debate.”

