Maggie Haberman Connects ‘Reckless’ Trump Post To Jan. 6 Fugitive Arrested With Bomb Material Near Obama Home

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman connected the dots between ex-President Donald Trump’s “reckless” social media posts and the man who was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s home with bomb materials and guns.

Taylor Taranto — a Trump supporter with a Jan. 6 warrant — was arrested in former President Barack Obama’s neighborhood with guns and bomb materials last week — hours after he shared a Trump Truth Social post that included an address for Obama.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Haberman said Trump has been more “reckless” on social media, and that the timing of the post “is related to this gentleman’s showing up at former President Obama’s home”:

COOPER: Maggie, in terms of the former president. I mean, I feel like we’ve had this discussion probably a gazillion times, but does he read the stuff he retweets? MAGGIE HABERMAN, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: Sometimes, sometimes not. And, you know, he finds it in different ways. Often he looks at the replies to what people write to him. It has been harder to discern what some of his habits are using his own social media site, as opposed to what he did with Twitter when there were a lot of aides who were either helping him or working in the White House under him, but sometimes he does. But he has been much more, you know, to use the word reckless, I think it’s appropriate here. He has been much more reckless in terms of what he is willing to re-post or re-truth or whatever he calls it on his site, and he is constantly you know, re-posting content that had he done it on Twitter, it would have gotten a lot of different attention. And had he been doing it on Twitter before he was banned, it would have created all kinds of consternation at the pre-Elon Musk’s company. I mean, I think that as John said, it appears as if the timing is related to this gentleman’s showing up at former President Obama’s home. It is hard to ignore the fact that you know, a lot of people who are adherents of QAnon or who, you know, listen to Trump’s verbal cues on other issues have looked at his social media feed over time and taken inspiration from it.

Watch above via Anderson Cooper 360.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com