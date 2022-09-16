Maggie Haberman Gives Comically Brutal Reason She Knows Trump is Shook By Mar-a-Lago Probe

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman gave a comically blunt reason she knows President Donald Trump is “jolted” by the Espionage Act probe of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

“To those who argue Trump isn’t worried about the documents case, here’s a @woodruffbets scoop about lawyer Kise being paid $3 million by Trump’s PAC,” Haberman wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon, then casually added “Trump is not known for paying lawyers, and this case has jolted him.”

To those who argue Trump isn’t worried about the documents case, here’s a @woodruffbets scoop about lawyer Kise being paid $3 million by Trump’s PAC. Trump is not known for paying lawyers, and this case has jolted him https://t.co/s7x7zEE9nT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 15, 2022

Haberman linked to a Betsy Woodruff Politico piece reporting that Trump’s Save America PAC “has paid $3 million to cover attorney Chris Kise’s legal work representing the former president.”

Trump failing to pay debts has been a recurring theme of his public life, and he once tried to pay off $2 million in legal fees by bartering a horse.

Haberman reiterated her point on Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room when anchor Wolf Blitzer asked her about Trump’s insistence he “can’t imagine” being indicted:

BLITZER: Maggie, you just heard the former president insist he can’t imagine being indicted. But based on your reporting, is that what he is saying both publicly and privately? HABERMAN: Privately, he has said a range of things, Wolf. But, generally speaking, people around him have started to detect anxiety, not the least of which he just hired a very new high-priced lawyer who is being paid through PAC money. Even if it isn’t Donald Trump’s personal money, he doesn’t like parting with it if it is in his control. This tells me that there is a real level of concern here despite whatever bravado he is showing.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com