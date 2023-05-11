Maggie Haberman Roasts Trump For Incriminating Himself In Docs Probe At CNN Town Hall: ‘Walked Himself Into Trouble’

CNN analyst Maggie Haberman praised town hall moderator Kaitlan Collins for pushing ex-President Donald Trump to potentially incriminate himself during the CNN town hall.

Collins moderated a CNN town hall at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire Wednesday night that devolved into a chaotic spectacle that sparked a barrage of criticism and recriminations at the network.

But one moment stood out for its sheer abusiveness: when Trump attacked Collins as a “NASTY person” as she pressed him hard on the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probe into the Trump classified documents.

Haberman zeroed in on that section in order to praise Collins and to predict that Trump may have gotten himself in trouble. On CNN’s post-show coverage, she told anchor Jake Tapper that while Trumpworld may be pleased with the overall performance, Jack Smith was also watching:

What I don’t think was great for him, Jake, were his answers, and Kaitlan really pushed him on this, she knows this case, she’s reported on it, is his possession of classified material at Mar-a-Lago. He gave a lot of answers that I think will be very interesting to the special counsel investigating it.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman delivered a similar assessment, adding that “Trump walked himself into some trouble” by tangling with the well-versed Collins:

I think that Kaitlan elicited a lot of news from him. I think that he made a bunch of statements that certainly his party and members of his party are not that all, elected officials in his party, are not going to want to have to comment on. You know, his joking about the sexual assault, sexual abuse, liable verdict in the civil case against him a day earlier. His abortion comment actually probably is is not, that’s not the one that I think Republicans are going to be upset about. Him, you know, doubling down again on supporting the January 6 rioters. So there were a lot of… Saying that he, he refusing to say who should win the war in Ukraine. That was really, really striking. I think all of that was interesting. And, in terms of just the political context. In terms of the legal cases, he walked himself, and Kaitlan was right there with him because she knows these cases really well. He walked himself into some trouble with the special counsel investigation into why he had all these documents at Mar a Lago. I thought that was really, really important.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

