Maggie Haberman Tells Jake Tapper Trump Is Rattled After First Election Crimes Hearing on TV: ‘This Case Has Gotten To Him’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN anchor Jake Tapper that ex-President Donald Trump is rattled over the Georgia election crimes case after it progressed to the televised phase.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee gaveled in the first hearing in the election crimes case to be shown on TV since cameras have been allowed into the courtroom. Judge Mcafee heard motions from attorneys for co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell to sever their cases from the other 17 co-defendants — which the judge ultimately denied.

Hours later on Wednesday’s edition of The Lead, Tapper asked the noted “Trump Whisperer” to offer her insights on how the progress in the election crimes case is affecting Trump and Trumpworld.

TAPPER: Today was the first televised hearing in the Georgia case, and I’m wondering what’s going on in the minds of Trump people right now. HABERMAN: So, the Georgia case is disturbing to them on a couple of levels. Number one is the scope, the sprawl of this. I don’t think in Trump’s mind this case bothers him in terms of the facts and the details. The prosecutor bothers him. He has been complaining about Fani Willis for months and months and months and months. And I think that is only going to continue. TAPPER: Why? HABERMAN: Well, because women in power, among other things, tend to upset him, people who he feels he’s under attack from upset him. He has also attacked the male prosecutor, the Manhattan district attorney. But he has been very focused on her in particular, and this case has gotten to him. Also, don’t forget, there’s a tape recording of him or an audio recording of him in this case, too, actually. And that tends to upset him, too, when he’s on tape. This is all taking place, though, Jake, with an overlap with so many other cases that it’s almost impossible to pull them apart in Trump land at this point. They just feel under siege at all times. TAPPER: Yes.

