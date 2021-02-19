Manchin Opposes Biden Nominee Neera Tanden: Her ‘Overtly Partisan Statements’ Will Have ‘Toxic and Detrimental Impact’

President Joe Biden nominated Neera Tanden to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, but in the past few weeks she’s come under criticism for past tweets going after Republicans — especially Republicans in the Senate.

During her recent confirmation hearing, Republican senators brought up some of those tweets, including when she said “vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.” At one point Senator John Kennedy straight-up said, “I mean, you call Senator Sanders everything but an ignorant slut!”

Tanden said in the hearing she regrets her past language.

Now Senator Joe Manchin (D- WV) has come out publicly to say that he opposes her nomination, and says her “overtly partisan statements” are a reason why. And given how the Senate is evenly tied, Manchin opposing Tanden likely imperils her nomination.

“I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle,” Manchin says, “from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others. I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.”

Manchin doesn’t plan on voting for Tanden and makes a point of saying in his statement, “At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.”

JUST IN: Sen. Manchin says he opposes Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead OMB: “I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of [OMB].” pic.twitter.com/szac37Xbq3 — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 19, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]