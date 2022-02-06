Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is trashing the Jan. 6 Committee as a “partisan scam” and not condemning former President Donald Trump for his efforts to get former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, the Florida senator was confronted with comments made by Pence on Friday in which he rebuked Trump for his repeated insistence that Pence could have lawfully overturned the results of the 2020 election.

“Do you agree with Mike Pence?” Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan asked.

“Well, if President Tump runs for reelection, I believe he would defeat Joe Biden,” Rubio said. “And I don’t want Kamala Harris to have the powers as vice president to overturn that election. And that’s the same thing I concluded back in January of 2021.”

“So Donald Trump was wrong?” Brennan said, pressing.

Rubio again failed to directly condemn Trump and reverted to his boilerplate comment.

“As I said, I just don’t think the vice president has that powe,” Rubio said. “If the vice president has that power, Trump would defeat Joe Biden … and then Kamala Harris can decide to overrturn the election, and I don’t want to wind up there.”

Brennan then questioned Rubio about the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) description of the Jan. 6 Committee as a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

“Anybody who committed crimes on January 6 should be prosecuted,” Rubio said. “If you entered the Capitol, and you committed acts of violence, and you were there to hurt people, you should be prosecuted. And they are being prosecuted.

“But the January 6 commission is not the place to do that … this commission is a partisan scam. The purpose of that commission is to try to embarrass, and smear, and harass as many republicans as they can get their hands on.”

After Brennan remarked that it sounds as though the RNC does speak for Rubio, the senator added, “That commission is a scam. I think it’s a complete partisan scam.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com