Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testified Friday during Day 2 of the House impeachment hearings that she was the target of a smear campaign peddled by, among others, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., and Fox News hosts.

Under questioning from House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Yovanovitch affirmed that former Ukrainian chief prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko coordinated with Giuliani to spread false allegations against her.

“And was it Mr. Lutsenko among others who coordinated with Mr. Giuliani to pedal false accusations against you as well as the Bidens?” Schiff asked.

“Yes, that is my understanding,” Yovanotvitch said.

“And were these smears also amplified by the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as certain hosts on Fox?” Schiff said — following up.

“Yes,” Yovanovitch said. “Yes, that is the case.”

According to The New York Times, Giuliani personally gave Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of news articles and other items which were anti-Yovanovitch. And Sean Hannity was previously cited in Yovanovitch’s closed door testimony as the Fox host who went unnamed on Friday morning. (Hannity has accused Yovanovitch of lying about him.)

