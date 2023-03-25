Mary Trump Tells MSNBC Host Trump NOT Happy About Prospect Of ‘Perp Walk’: ‘He Is a Coward’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that former President Donald Trump isn’t relishing the prospect of a “perp walk,” and would only surrender for arrest because “he’s a coward.”

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

But while some have theorized that Trump relishes the spectacle of an arrest and a “perp walk,” Mary Trump — host of The Mary Trump Show podcast and a strident Trump critic — agrees with Trump expert Maggie Haberman that this is not the case.

On an edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, this week, O’Donnell asked Mary to weigh in on her uncle’s emotional state as he faces charges in so many different cases:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL: I have been wondering about you. I have been wondering what you have been wondering about your uncle and what you suppose he’s feeling tonight with his lawyers in Washington living under a midnight deadline to try to get their way in the documents case and with Alvin Bragg in Manhattan as close to an indictment as apparently any of the prosecutors are. MARY TRUMP: Well, Lawrence, first of all, it’s great to be with you. And you’re talking about these quotes from people near Donald who allegedly spent a lot of time with him. There’s always such a disconnect between what they claim and what I know can possibly be true. So I think, first of all, the emotion of sadness is not in Donald’s arsenal. What he’s feeling, to the extent that he’s feeling anything, is self-pity. And that makes sense. He’s also feeling grievance, but he feels aggrieved every time he walks into the Mar-a-Lago dining room and his paid patrons don’t pay him sufficient homage. Right. So none of this is new. And he he has such a limited range that it doesn’t… The fact that they keep asking the people in his inner circle about his state of mind is fascinating because, as you just pointed out, they never tell the truth about it. But I, particularly fascinating is this idea that he is seizing this as an opportunity, that he is happy about the so-called perp walk. Now, don’t get me wrong, I think it is much more likely that we see that he turn himself in, so to speak, then that he dig in his heels and, you know, stay at Mar-a-Lago waiting to be arrested. But that’s because he’s a coward, not because he’s trying to make a brave stand against anything.

Watch above via MSNBC’s The Last Word.

