Maryland Officials Have a Cunning Plan to Catch the Loose Zebras That Involves Additional Zebras

You may remember the news from weeks ago about zebras on the loose in Maryland. Last month officials said there were five roaming free, though more recently it’s been reported that it was only three.

One of the zebras was tragically found dead last week, meaning there are still two on the loose.

So the plan is, WUSA9 reports, to lure the zebras in with additional zebras.

Officials say the owner and caretaker have taken two zebras from the herd and are keeping them in an enclosure in the center of a corral. The hope is that by utilizing food and the other zebras, the loose zebras will return to the corral and the herd. “Our priority is to make sure the zebras are captured and returned to the herd,” says DoE Director Andrea L. Crooms. “Once this is accomplished, the County will conduct a further investigation, and any actions including any appropriate charges against the owner will be evaluated.”

There have been a few sightings of these zebras by residents in the past few weeks. One woman explained last month she had to tell authorities, “I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks.”

So be on the lookout for the loose zebras if you live in the area, especially if you are a zebra too. Your help would be appreciated.

