Matthew McConaughey Is Reportedly Making Calls About Whether to Run for Texas Governor

You may have heard Matthew McConaughey being talked about as a potential viable candidate for governor of Texas.

He certainly wouldn’t be the first Hollywood figure to get into politics — time is a flat circle, after all — but it was unclear exactly how seriously he was taking the idea.

McConaughey said in March it’s a “true consideration” for him, but now Politico is reporting he has been making calls to “influential people in Texas political circles” about the idea.

McConaughey has apparently called several people, including “a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO, to take their temperature on the race.”

Does he have a good chance? A recent poll showed him leading incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in a hypothetical match-up, but some political strategists doubt it.

Per Politico:

Most political strategists say they doubt McConaughey, a Texas native, will sacrifice his status as a beloved cultural icon in the state for the dirty business of politics. They don’t see a viable path forward, either, pointing to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s backing among the business community and millions in the bank — but the state’s political class is keeping a close eye on the Hollywood star’s plans nonetheless. “I find it improbable, but it’s not out of the question,” said top Republican strategist Karl Rove, who relayed a recent encounter with Lawrence Wright, describing the New Yorker journalist as “hyperventilating” at the prospect that his close friend and fellow Texan might run. (Asked for comment on McConaughey, Wright replied in an email, “I’m trying to lower my profile in this, so I’ll politely decline.”)

There’s also a question of what McConaughey’s political affiliation would be if he runs, something Rove brought up to Politico. Back in December, McConaughey made comments lamenting how extreme politics have become, and talked about being “aggressively centric.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]