Terry McAuliffe (D) delivered a final pitch to Virginia voters on Monday in which he lamented the prevalence of White teachers in the state.

“I promise you, we got to diversify our teacher base here in Virginia,” McAuliffe said to applause from a crowd in the state’s Henrico County. “Fifty percent of the students at Virginia schools K-12 — 50 percent are students of color and yet 80 percent of the teachers are White.

“We all know what we have to do in a school to make everybody feel comfortable in school,” he added. “So here’s what I’m going to do. We’ll be the first state of America. If you’ll teach for five years here in Virginia, here in a high-demand area … we will pay room, board, and tuition at any college, any university, any [Historically Black College and University] here in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose between McAuliffe and his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin. Polls taken in the election’s closing days have shown Youngkin with a slight edge over McAuliffe, with a 1.7 percent advantage in survey averages maintained by RealClearPolitics. Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball followed suit on Monday, moving the race from “leaning” Democratic to “leaning” Republican.

Watch above via Terry McAuliffe’s campaign.

