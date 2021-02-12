Meghan McCain went on a tear against John Weaver and Steve Schmidt Friday night amid the scandal around the Lincoln Project.

There’s been disturbing reports in recent weeks of Weaver harassing and sending sexual messages to young men, and scrutiny into the Lincoln Project — which Weaver co-founded. There have been some notable resignations from the organization, including Steve Schmidt on Friday.

Both Schmidt and Weaver previously served as advisers to the late John McCain. Meghan took to Twitter to publicly comment because her dad “keeps getting invoked.”

“John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire,” McCain said. “What disgusts me so much is that anyone who would engage in such awful and potentially illegal behavior would use their media associations with my father to gain opportunities. My dad was betrayed by you, hated you for it, and we all know it.”

She condemned Weaver and said “anyone who covered up for this never works in politics ever again.”

