Megyn Kelly Says Will Smith is Getting a ‘Total Pass’ For Oscars Slap Because of His ‘Skin Color’

Megyn Kelly had a blunt explanation for why Will Smith has — in her eyes — gone unpunished after he infamously slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Smith spoke with the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, this week, about the moment he slapped Rock on stage during the live broadcast.

“I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all,” Smith said.

On Wednesday, Kelly — a Sky News Australia contributor — spoke with host Paul Murray about the latest developments.

“Will Smith has got another movie out. Don’t watch it because he shouldn’t be rewarded in any way, shape, or form for his behavior after the Oscars. But we get to see yet another insight into a man desperate to keep making money,” Murray said.

“I can’t even, okay? These Hollywood celebrities who think they’re something, they’re all that and a biscuit. They are drunk on their own wine. And why? Why? Because they can memorize lines and repeat them in a way that’s persuasive,” Kelly replied.

“Why am I supposed to celebrate you like you’re the second coming? Because you can do that. Well, I don’t. Most people don’t. So he gets up there, behaves outrageously at the most lavish, exciting, in the Hollywood industry, event of the year, and now his apology tour,” she added.

Kelly spelled out the mea culpa she would have preferred from Smith.

“‘I did something really stupid and cruel and I’m deeply apologetic for it. I’m sorry. That’s all I can tell you. I hope I earn your forgiveness.’ Period! You know what he’s doing? ‘Poor me.’ He literally went on Trevor Noah, this failing late night comedian show, and said, ‘Hurt people, hurt people,'” Kelly said.

“Wanted to explain to us about his childhood trauma? We don’t care. Tell it to Oprah. Shut up!” she added.

“Come on. There’s a lot of damaged people in that room, and they don’t get up and start smacking people,” Murray said laughing.

Murray then explained that other people get their careers cancelled for much smaller offenses.

“If he had stood up on stage after winning best actor and said, ‘You know, I support life. I’m not pro-abortion.’ He’d never get another movie. But the idea that this guy gets a second chance and people who didn’t physically assault anyone, never work again — Kind of tells you everything about how sick that joint is,” Murray added.

“Let’s be honest,” Kelly said. “If Will Smith were white and had assaulted Chris Rock, a black man at the Oscars, he would never work again a day in his life, he gets a pass because of his skin color and because he’s a huge star and Hollywood celebrates that and values that above all else.”

She added, “They have to act like they’re mad over this one incident because they realize that the general population doesn’t appreciate it, but they’re not really mad. Will Smith is gonna get a total pass and all the time remind us about how he’s the real victim.”

