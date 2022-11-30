Here Are The Twelve Republicans Who Joined Democrats to Codify Same-Sex Marriage Protections

Twelve Republicans joined Democrats in the Senate, Tuesday, to pass a bill that would codify same-sex marriage protections.

The Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act by a 61-36 margin. Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) did not vote.

Here are the Republicans who voted for the legislation:

Richard Burr (NC)

Shelley Moore Capito (WV)

Susan Collins (ME)

Joni Ernst (IA)

Cynthia Lummis (WY)

Lisa Murkowski (AK)

Rob Portman (OH)

Mitt Romney (UT)

Dan Sullivan (AK)

Thom Tillis (NC)

Todd Young (IN)

Burr and Portman are retiring after the end of the current Congress, or Jan. 3, 2023.

The bill, which is pending in the House of Representatives, would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. The bill came about following the Supreme Court reversing earlier this year the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade in which Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion that the court could revisit issues such as same-sex marriage. The Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage as the law of the land in 2015. The Senate bill got the needed support of at least 10 Republicans to achieve the required 60-vote threshold to advance the bill and therefore avoid a filibuster when religious freedom protections were added.

