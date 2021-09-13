Melania Trump’s Office Attacks Former Top Aide Stephanie Grisham: ‘Failed Personal Relationships’ and ‘Unprofessional Behavior’

The office of former First Lady Melania Trump released a statement blasting her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham over a new tell-all book.

Grisham served as chief of staff and press secretary for the former first lady, before serving as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump for a little under a year. She resigned on January 6th after the mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, and her book provides some insight into what she was thinking then.

As Politico reported, Grisham’s book I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House includes her account of the Capitol riots and how Melania Trump allegedly declined to tweet — as Grisham suggested — “that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence.”

In response to that suggestion, according to Grisham, Melania simply replied: “No.”

Monday’s Politico Playbook includes a brutal response from Melania Trump’s office attacking Grisham:

A statement provided by the office of Melania Trump said: “The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.” (Her mention of “failed personal relationships” appears likely to be a reference to Grisham’s past relationship with former Trump aide MAX MILLER. Citing three people familiar with the incident, POLITICO Magazine reported in July that the relationship “ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her.” He denied the allegation.)

On January 11th, Melania Trump issued a statement condemning the violence and saying, “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

